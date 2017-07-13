13 July 2017

IBMA's Wide Open Bluegrass - 17 amazing reasons to be there

The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces that the programme for this year's Wide Open Bluegrass (successor to FanFest) in Raleigh, NC, includes several 'extraordinary one-time collaborations and musical experiences you truly can't find anywhere else'. For instance:
  • The Steep Canyon Rangers featuring Steve Martin - a live performance to launch their new CD, The long-awaited album.
  • A tribute to the Country Gentlemen by Jerry Douglas and Sam Bush with Charlie Cushman, Mark Schatz, and Jon Randall.
Also on the lineup are Chatham County Line (who have many fans in Ireland from previous tours); Molly Tuttle (whose younger brothers Michael and Sullivan will be in Ireland for a week from this coming Saturday, with their mother Maureen - see the BIB for 2 July); and the Bluegrass 45 from Japan, who are now celebrating 50 years together with the same personnel, and 45 years since they made a big impact with their first appearances in the USA (see the July 2017 issue of Bluegrass Unlimited magazine).

The full schedule for Wide Open Bluegrass (29-30 Sept.) can be seen here, and a YouTube video playlist of the artists taking part is here.

