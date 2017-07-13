IBMA's Wide Open Bluegrass - 17 amazing reasons to be there
The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces that the programme for this year's Wide Open Bluegrass (successor to FanFest) in Raleigh, NC, includes several 'extraordinary one-time collaborations and musical experiences you truly can't find anywhere else'. For instance:
- The Steep Canyon Rangers featuring Steve Martin - a live performance to launch their new CD, The long-awaited album.
- A tribute to the Country Gentlemen by Jerry Douglas and Sam Bush with Charlie Cushman, Mark Schatz, and Jon Randall.
The full schedule for Wide Open Bluegrass (29-30 Sept.) can be seen here, and a YouTube video playlist of the artists taking part is here.
Labels: Festivals, IBMA, International organisations, Media, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home