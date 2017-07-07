FOAOTMAD wants old-time reviewers - and material for review
FOAOTMAD, the UK organisation promoting American old-time music and dance, announces on its news blog that reviewers of CDs, DVDs, and books relating to old-time music are wanted for FOAOTMAD's Old Time News magazine. A sample page of the latest issue is given, which incidentally shows how well the magazine is produced. That issue contained twenty reviews, and Paul Bennett of FOAOTMAD adds:
I’d like to encourage everyone to get the word out to any old-time musicians you know that we would love to receive any new CDs, books, etc. for review. If you know of anyone, or if you see a good band at a festival, please do recommend that they consider the Old Time News as an outlet for having their work reviewed.
