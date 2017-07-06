Fleck and Corea at the NCH, Mon. 10 July 2017
reminder from the National Concert Hall in Dublin that this coming Monday (10 July) two legendary musicians, Chick Corea (jazz keyboardist, composer, and bandleader) and Béla Fleck, will be playing in concert together there from 8.00 p.m.
*The BIB mentioned on 15 June that Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn will host this year's IBMA awards show. The IBMA's July 2017 newsletter adds the news that the show’s theme this year will be 'The bluegrass songbook' - not an actual book, but the body of music shared by bluegrass pickers around the world. The show's musical interludes will illustrate this interconnectedness.
