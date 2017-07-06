Even MORE US talent at Ardara festival
The BIB has already drawn attention to the wealth of US talent that will be at this year's Ardara Bluegrass Festival (14-16 July) in Co. Donegal. It now appears that Ardara will be hosting as many US bands as one would expect of a much larger event.
This entry on the Facebook of the Garrett Newton Band (shared on the Facebook of Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road) announces:
Please join us in our excitement over the upcoming Ireland Tour with Lorraine Jordan. What a great opportunity to play music in this beautiful country! We will share lots of pictures and keep you all up to date on our adventures :)
The dates shown are 14-17 July, so it looks as if the Ardara festival will be the only opportunity of seeing and hearing these two North Carolina bands. Dates for the other bands taking part are on the BIB calendar.
Labels: Festivals, Media, Tours, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home