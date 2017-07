The European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) has issued the fourth of its new monthly e-newsletters.The main feature is a well illustrated transcript of a 1974 interview withby, Dutch radio producer, music connoisseur, collector, teacher, editor, and journalist. A link to an audio recording of the interview is included.The newsletter continues with gig lists and event calendars for EBMA-affiliated artists and festivals, includingand Bluegrass Camp Ireland . You can arrange to receive the newsletter by contacting the EBMA board , without having to be an EBMA member.

