EBMA newsletter, July 2017
European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) has issued the fourth of its new monthly e-newsletters.
The main feature is a well illustrated transcript of a 1974 interview with Bill Monroe by Wim Bloemendaal, Dutch radio producer, music connoisseur, collector, teacher, editor, and journalist. A link to an audio recording of the interview is included.
The newsletter continues with gig lists and event calendars for EBMA-affiliated artists and festivals, including Cup O' Joe and Bluegrass Camp Ireland. You can arrange to receive the newsletter by contacting the EBMA board, without having to be an EBMA member.
