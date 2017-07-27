East of Monroe (USA) in Ireland, 7-14 Apr. 2018
East of Monroe: (l-r) Jackie Frost, Gary Alan Ferguson, Billy Budd,
Wally Hughes, Lisa Kay Howard, Terry Wittenberg
Wally Hughes, Lisa Kay Howard, Terry Wittenberg
Lisa Kay Howard (mandolin) and Wally Hughes (fiddle, dobro) were both on tour over here in April this year as 'Round Hill', accompanying singer Brooksie Wells. Both are members of the highly regarded Virginia-based band East of Monroe; and Lisa Kay sends the good news that East of Monroe will be coming to Ireland early next April (2018) for a tour of selected venues. The full lineup includes Gary Alan Ferguson (lead guitar), who was here in 2014 as musical partner to Gary Gene Ferguson on his tenth tour of Ireland. Confirmed dates are:
Sat. 7th Apr.: Moy River B&B, Cloonacool, Co. Sligo
Sun. 8th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Mon. 9th-Wed. 11th: Off (sightseeing)
Thurs. 12th: TBA
Fri. 13th: St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
Sat. 14th: Blackrock National Hurling Club ('The Rockies'), Cork city
Full information on the band is on their website and Facebook. Lisa Kay now presents her 'The old home place' show on Bell Buckle Radio out of Bell Buckle, TN.
Labels: Media, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home