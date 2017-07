East of Monroe: (l-r) Jackie Frost, Gary Alan Ferguson, Billy Budd,

Wally Hughes, Lisa Kay Howard, Terry Wittenberg

(mandolin) and(fiddle, dobro) were both on tour over here in April this year as 'Round Hill', accompanying singer Brooksie Wells . Both are members of the highly regarded Virginia-based band East of Monroe ; and Lisa Kay sends the good news that East of Monroe will be coming to Ireland earlyApril (2018) for a tour of selected venues. The full lineup includes(lead guitar), who was here in 2014 as musical partner to Gary Gene Ferguson on his tenth tour of Ireland. Confirmed dates are:Sat. 7th Apr.: Moy River B&B, Cloonacool, Co. SligoSun. 8th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. TyroneMon. 9th-Wed. 11th: Off (sightseeing)Thurs. 12th: TBAFri. 13th: St John’s Theatre, Listowel, Co. KerrySat. 14th: Blackrock National Hurling Club ('The Rockies'), Cork cityFull information on the band is on their website and Facebook . Lisa Kay now presents her 'The old home place' show on Bell Buckle Radio out of Bell Buckle, TN.

