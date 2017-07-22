Doolin Craft Beer & Roots Festival, 25-27 Aug. 2017
Thanks to Electric Cave Production for this announcement:
The Electric Cave Production - the team behind the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival - are delighted to, once again, join forces with one of the country's best roots festivals: Doolin Craft Beer and Roots Festival, 25-27 August.
Over the past three years, we sent some of the country's finest bluegrass and roots acts to the festival's main stage. This year, the bluegrass flag will be raised high by none other than Niall Toner.
Other acts that might be known to the blog readers are Erdini from Donegal that played the Westport Festival in 2016, and Corner Boy who rocked McGing's pub in Westport this year. We are also delighted to introduce a fine roots outfit from Dublin, The Big Muddy.
The festival is taking place in the lovely Doolin Hotel and it is always a fantastic event. For full stage times, check this link. Eagle-eyed readers might spot the name DJ Dodgy, who is the alter ego of Uri Kohen, producer of the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, who will wear his Reggae hat for a special guest appearance at the event.
Well worth the trip to the west. See you there!
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home