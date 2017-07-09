Dale Ann Bradley: new album
Dale Ann Bradley (USA) comes over to headline this year's 26th Bluegrass Festival (1-3 Sept.) at the Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, her new Pinecastle album, Dale Ann Bradley, should be available - it is scheduled for release on 18 August. The Bluegrass Today report says that apart from guest artists such as Vince Gill, the recording
was made primarily with her touring band: Mike Sumner on banjo, Tim Dishman on bass, Scotty Powers on mandolin, Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, and Bradley on guitar.
At present the BIB is not aware whether this is the band that will be with her at Omagh. BIB readers will remember Tim Dishman as bass player with the Special Consensus on one of their earlier tours of Ireland. The lineup of acts for each day of the festival can now be seen on the Folk Park website.
