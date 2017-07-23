Arklow Roots Music presents Cup O' Joe, 3 Aug. 2017
Arklow Roots Music, for this press release:
Arklow Roots Music is glad to announce a concert with the band Cup O' Joe for Thurs. 3 Aug., 8.30 p.m. Cup O' Joe are a Northern Ireland folk band combining great musicianship with a wide variety of material. They perform an original and energetic mix of bluegrass and gypsy jazz, have one full album to their credit, and have recently released an EP, Bluebirds. This summer they are playing a range of festivals so it's a great opportunity to see them live in Arklow.
Venue - The Midway, Main St., Arklow, Co. Wicklow. Tickets €10.
Cup O' Joe's website includes info, news, performance videos, and some telling words of approval from a range of sources. The news is also on the Arklow Roots Music Facebook.
