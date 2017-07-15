Ardara - the first contribution
Following on from the last BIB post, the BIB editor writes:
The first photos to arrive from the 10th Ardara Bluegrass Festival come from Bluegrass Today (where the link given for the festival leads to the web page that says it will take place on 18-20 August) - nine photos taken by Lorraine Jordan herself, and including a nice view of the Garrett Newton Band (USA) playing in the Beehive at Ardara.
Labels: Festivals, Media, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home