4th Dublin Blues Roots & Brass Festival, 4-6 Aug. 2017 - launch party TOMORROW (6 July)
Whelan's of Dublin announce that this Thursday (6 July) the launch party will be held for the 4th Dublin Blues Roots & Brass Festival, a three-day event over the August bank holiday weekend (4-6 Aug.) on the three stages of Whelan's in Wexford St., Dublin 2.
The three acts taking part in tomorrow's launch include Beef Supreme, a seven-piece 'folkabilly acoustic rock' band from Carlow, who include Irish roots music and bluegrass in their influences and guitars, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, and bass in their instrumentation along with bouzouki, melodica, harmonica, and percussion.
The complete lineup of the festival's thirty-five acts will be announced on Monday 17 July. Twenty-four are shown at present on the festival website, including Dublin's own Dublin Bluegrass Collective (aka Bluestack Mountain Boys) and Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra from Oslo, Norway, with all six regular bluegrass instruments plus accordion and the strong lead vocals of Rebekka Nilsson.
The festival is supported by Fáilte Ireland, O'Hara's Irish craft brewery, and IMRO. Admission (7.00 p.m. to closing time) is free.
Labels: Bands, Festivals, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home