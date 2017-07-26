26 July 2017

2nd Bluegrass Camp Ireland THIS COMING WEEKEND

Headfort School, the magnificent location for Bluegrass Camp Ireland

Thanks to Simon Humphries, co-organiser with T.J. Screene of Bluegrass Camp Ireland (also on Facebook), for a reminder that the 2nd Bluegrass Camp Ireland is this coming weekend (Fri. 28-Sun. 30 July). The instructors - who include members of the Sweet Olive String Band (USA), now touring in Ireland) - are:

  • Mike Kirwin: Guitar/ Bass/ Voice
  • Pat Flory: Guitar
  • Jeff Burke: Mandolin
  • Bill Forster: 5-string Banjo
  • Paddy Kiernan: 5-string Banjo
  • Luke Coffey: 5-string Banjo
  • Kieran Towers: Fiddle
  • Hubert Murray: Guitar/ Voice

Food by 'The Edible Flower'
Venue by courtesy of the Earl of Bective
Friday 28 July: Arrive 1.00 p.m.

See also the BIB for 8 July. The BIB applauds this unique event, Ireland's equivalent to the acclaimed Sore Fingers Summer Schools in England.

