2nd Bluegrass Camp Ireland THIS COMING WEEKEND
Headfort School, the magnificent location for Bluegrass Camp Ireland
Thanks to Simon Humphries, co-organiser with T.J. Screene of Bluegrass Camp Ireland (also on Facebook), for a reminder that the 2nd Bluegrass Camp Ireland is this coming weekend (Fri. 28-Sun. 30 July). The instructors - who include members of the Sweet Olive String Band (USA), now touring in Ireland) - are:
- Mike Kirwin: Guitar/ Bass/ Voice
- Pat Flory: Guitar
- Jeff Burke: Mandolin
- Bill Forster: 5-string Banjo
- Paddy Kiernan: 5-string Banjo
- Luke Coffey: 5-string Banjo
- Kieran Towers: Fiddle
- Hubert Murray: Guitar/ Voice
Food by 'The Edible Flower'
Venue by courtesy of the Earl of Bective
Friday 28 July: Arrive 1.00 p.m.
See also the BIB for 8 July. The BIB applauds this unique event, Ireland's equivalent to the acclaimed Sore Fingers Summer Schools in England.
