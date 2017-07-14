14 July 2017

10th Ardara Bluegrass Festival

The BIB editor writes:

The 10th Ardara Bluegrass Festival is already under way tonight in Ardara, Co. Donegal, and will continue through the weekend with what I believe is an unprecedented number of American bands for an event of this size in Ireland, as well as Woodbine (and others?).

I greatly regret that I won't be there, but any accounts and photos of bluegrass activity in Ardara during the festival will be welcome on the BIB.

