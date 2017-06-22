Wookalily prepare their second album
Wookalily announce that they are recording their long-awaited second album with producer Julie McLarnon at Analogue Catalogue Recording Studios. Ten or twelve songs are ready to go: 'they have the Wookalily stamp of course, but we've crossed a little further over to the shady side of the street.'
The band are largely financing the album themselves, but need the support of their fans to reach the target (£4,000, with a deadline 28 days away). This can be given by pre-ordering the album or pledging support through a Kickstarter campaign. All money pledged will be used for the expenses of recording, producing, distributing, and marketing the album.
The band also have the following dates in the next two months:
Fri. 7th July: Portico, Portaferry, Co. Down
Fri. 14th: Supporting Martha Wainwright in the Soma Festival, Castlewellan, Co. Down
Sat. 15-Sun. 16th: Dalriada Fest, Glenarm Castle, Co. Antrim
Sun. 16th: The Tap Room, Newcastle, Co. Down
Sat. 5th Aug.: Bennigans, Derry city
Sun. 27th: The Tap Room, Newcastle, Co. Down
