Tony O'Brien, leader of Woodbine, announces:
Woodbine are NOT now playing the BAND Festival in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, at the end of month, due to unforeseen circumstances. We are still listed on their website but wish to let people know we are not now on programme. We wish the festival well and hope it's a great success, as we need more festivals like this.
The 1st BAND (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) Festival, with its impressive lineup, will be held on 23-5 June 2017. Fans of Woodbine can look forward to seeing and hearing them and their guest artists at the 2nd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree at Athy, Co. Kildare, on 7-8 July.
