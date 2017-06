of Pervege Free Films has been filming every gig, concert, and session at the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival since the first one in 2007. Over the years, many of his videos made their way to the festival's YouTube channel The channel is being updated regularly, and at the moment there are some classic moments from this year's festival as well as many videos from previous ones. Please visit the channel and feel free to share the clips you like on social media. Enjoy!

Labels: Festivals, Media, Video