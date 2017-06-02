Underhill Rose (USA) back in Ireland, 6-9 June 2017
G Promo PR (UK) for the news that the acclaimed North Carolina 'folk-Americana' trio Underhill Rose, 'Asheville’s pre-eminent female trinity', will be back in Ireland next week for four shows as part of an eighteen-day tour of these islands that began yesterday in Winchester.
Underhill Rose were last here in early November 2016 (see the BIB for 18 Oct. 2016). The trio consists of Molly Rose (guitar, vocals), Eleanor Underhill (banjo, vocals), and Salley Williamson (bass, vocals). They'll have their latest album, Live, with them; the fifteen tracks feature original songs from their three studio albums, written by all three band members. The tour schedule shows the following dates over here:
Tues. 6th: Bronte Music Club, Rathfriland, Co. Down
Wed. 7th: Sunflower Bar, Belfast
Thurs. 8th: Colfer's Pub, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
Fri. 9th: McAuley Place, Sallins Rd, Naas West, Co. Kildare
‘Who brought the sun’ and 'The end of 27' can be heard on SoundCloud; 'When I die' and ‘Whispering Pines Motel’ are on YouTube, together with plenty more of Underhill Rose's music.
Underhill Rose are also on Facebook and Twitter. For further information, interview, session or guest list requests, please contact Geraint or Deb Jones at G Promo PR by 'phone (+44 (0) 1584 873211; mobile + 44 (0) 7855 724798) or e-mail.
