Hi all,Here are our gigs for the next few weeks. Also please note thefor our gigs this weekend in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal.The Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy (BAND) Festival:Fri. June 23rd: The Shibeen, Oyster Bar, Main St., Dunfanaghy. Adm. free. Start 10.30 p.m. Tel. 074 9136039.Sat. 24th: Arnolds Hotel, Main St., Dunfanaghy. Adm. free. Start 6.30 p.m. Tel. 074 9136039.Sun. 25th: Molly's Bar, Dunfanaghy. Adm. free. Start 2.30 p.m Tel. 074 9100050Sun. July 2nd: The Haven Hotel, Dock Rd., Dunmore East, Co. Waterford. Adm. free. Start 8.00 p.m. Tel. 051 383150Sat. 8th: East Village Bar, Douglas, Co. Cork. Adm. free. Start 10.30 p.m. Tel. 021 7367000Sat. 15th: Wild Atlantic Barn Dance, Community Centre, Ballinspittle, Co. Cork. Adm. €10. Start 9.30 p.m. For tickets contact 087 6287556Fri. 21st: O'Drisceoils Bar, Cape Clear Island, Co. Cork. Adm. free. Start 10.30 p.m.Sat. 22nd: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Adm. free. Start 10.00 p.m. Tel. 021 4772209Regards & thanks,Ray & TTP

