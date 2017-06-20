Two Time Polka: gigs over the next month
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of upcoming gigs:
Hi all,
Here are our gigs for the next few weeks. Also please note the change in start times for our gigs this weekend in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal.
The Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy (BAND) Festival:
Fri. June 23rd: The Shibeen, Oyster Bar, Main St., Dunfanaghy. Adm. free. Start 10.30 p.m. Tel. 074 9136039.
Sat. 24th: Arnolds Hotel, Main St., Dunfanaghy. Adm. free. Start 6.30 p.m. Tel. 074 9136039.
Sun. 25th: Molly's Bar, Dunfanaghy. Adm. free. Start 2.30 p.m Tel. 074 9100050
Sun. July 2nd: The Haven Hotel, Dock Rd., Dunmore East, Co. Waterford. Adm. free. Start 8.00 p.m. Tel. 051 383150
Sat. 8th: East Village Bar, Douglas, Co. Cork. Adm. free. Start 10.30 p.m. Tel. 021 7367000
Sat. 15th: Wild Atlantic Barn Dance, Community Centre, Ballinspittle, Co. Cork. Adm. €10. Start 9.30 p.m. For tickets contact 087 6287556
Fri. 21st: O'Drisceoils Bar, Cape Clear Island, Co. Cork. Adm. free. Start 10.30 p.m.
Sat. 22nd: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Adm. free. Start 10.00 p.m. Tel. 021 4772209
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
