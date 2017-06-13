Tony Williams
Josh Williams with his parents Terri and Tony (photo from Bluegrass Today)
Admirers of Josh Williams - including those who remember him as a lanky teenage mandolin player with the Special Consensus on tour in Ireland earlier this century - will hear with deep regret of the death of his father Tony, who among a lifetime of active support for bluegrass music gave the young Josh every possible encouragement. Full details are on Bluegrass Today.
Labels: Media, People, Visiting players
