13 June 2017

Tony Williams

Josh Williams with his parents Terri and Tony (photo from Bluegrass Today)

Admirers of Josh Williams - including those who remember him as a lanky teenage mandolin player with the Special Consensus on tour in Ireland earlier this century - will hear with deep regret of the death of his father Tony, who among a lifetime of active support for bluegrass music gave the young Josh every possible encouragement. Full details are on Bluegrass Today.

