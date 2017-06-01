Tim O'Brien and Allison de Groot: recorded live at the Fiddle Fair
|Undercover Country
Dylan likes to highlight any festivals or events around the country that listeners may enjoy. Early last month he was at this year's Baltimore Fiddle Fair (3-7 May), where the musicians taking part included Tim O'Brien (USA) and Allison de Groot (USA). Many thanks to Dylan for making available this link to his recordings of interviews with, and performances by, both these artists. He will also be doing a special from the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival in Co. Mayo, which takes place at the end of next week (9-11 June).
Dylan (who leads the Americana band Rattlesnake County, also on Facebook) aims to play an Irish band or two on each radio show, and will be glad to hear from bands interested in sending in demos, mp3s, SoundCloud or YouTube links to the show, or festival organisers looking to plug their event. Contact Undercover Country by e-mail or Facebook.
