Updated tour schedule for the Original Five
The Original Five, for this poster image with the complete updated schedule of their tour over the next week. Click on the image to enlarge it. The schedule now reads:
Wed. 7th: Campbell’s Tavern, Cloughanover, Headford, Co. Galway, 9.30 p.m.
Thurs. 8th: Mullarkeys Bar, Clifden, Co. Galway, 9.30 p.m.
Fri. 9th: McGing's, High St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 10.00 p.m. (part of Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival)
Sat. 10th: Clew Bay Hotel, James St., Westport, Co. Mayo, 12.00 p.m. (part of Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival)
Sun. 11th: Bridge St. Pub, Castlebar, Co. Mayo, 4.00 p.m.
Sun. 11th: Black Gate Cultural Centre, Francis St., Galway city, 8.00 p.m.
This supersedes the schedule that appeared on the BIB on 13 May. All other details there about the band's achievements still apply.
