'Roots Freeway' back on the air
Niall Toner's 'Roots Freeway' returned to RTÉ Radio 1 for a new three-month schedule on Saturday 3 June, airing every Saturday at 11.00 p.m. Niall announced on his Facebook that he will have
... Music and song from Conor O'Donnell, Ed Dupas, We Banjo 3, the Glee Club, Eamonn O'Dowd, and more, and I'll have the Old Yellers in the studio for a chst about their current Ireland tour. Join me, if you can, and if not 'live', then check us out on the RTE Radio Player! Yours, Niall. PS. It's all about the ROOTS! E-mail the show: rootsfreeway@rte.ie.
