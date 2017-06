Bluegrass people have often felt like outlaws when it comes to getting airplay on country music radio, so thanks tofor news of the Outlaw Country Show , featuring the songs of, andIt has attracted sell-out crowds for Culture Ireland Night in the Duke of York, Belfast; the Out to Lunch Festival in the Black Box, Belfast; the Hotspot, Greystones, Co. Wicklow; and Bangor Chamber of Commerce. The next show will be in the Alley Theatre , Strabane, on. Doors 8.00 p.m.The performing artists are(acoustic guitar), front man with Illegal Smile (double bass), touring musician and musical director; and(guitar, mandolin), who has worked with Van Morrison, James Galway, and many others.Full details of them and the songs likely to be heard are on the Alley Theatre website . Sample numbers on YouTube include Barry's rendition of Guy Clark's 'LA freeway' and this excerpt from the Black Box show. Barry can be contacted at +447840 622731.

