Outlaw Country Show in Strabane, 8 July 2017
Outlaw Country Show, featuring the songs of Steve Earle, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Willy Nelson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Waylon Jennings, Jerry Jeff Walker, and John Prine.
It has attracted sell-out crowds for Culture Ireland Night in the Duke of York, Belfast; the Out to Lunch Festival in the Black Box, Belfast; the Hotspot, Greystones, Co. Wicklow; and Bangor Chamber of Commerce. The next show will be in the Alley Theatre, Strabane, on Saturday 8 July. Doors 8.00 p.m.
The performing artists are Barry Johnston (acoustic guitar), front man with Illegal Smile; Rod Patterson (double bass), touring musician and musical director; and Ivan Gilliland (guitar, mandolin), who has worked with Van Morrison, James Galway, and many others.
Full details of them and the songs likely to be heard are on the Alley Theatre website. Sample numbers on YouTube include Barry's rendition of Guy Clark's 'LA freeway' and this excerpt from the Black Box show. Barry can be contacted at +447840 622731.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home