Music Week at La Fuente, 23-30 Sept. 2017
Thanks to Kate Lissauer for details of the coming autumn's American Traditional Music Week at La Fuente in Andalusia, southern Spain, with host teachers Beverly Smith and Katie Bradley. Kate says:
This promises to be an amazing week, with the usual La Fuente attractions of great food, great company, and the lovely Andalusian countryside, and we will be offering our most extensive list of class option ever! The classes will be a little broader in scope than they are in Old-Time weeks. We will offer our familiar selection of fiddle, banjo, guitar, ukulele and old-time duet singing. Additionally, classes will be held in blues banjo, blues guitar, blues singing, harmonic, and individual singing.
Full details are given here and in Kate's latest e-newsletter. Multi-instrumentalist and singer Stu Weetman, who will teach blues banjo and blues guitar, says:
For those of you who haven’t had the 'La Fuente Experience', you are in for a treat. I attended my first old-time music week there a while back, and haven’t missed one since. The 2017 old-time music week will be my fourth, and the American Traditions week will be as much of a blast, if not more!
Labels: Blues, Instruction, Old-time
