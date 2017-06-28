Moving on Music's Roots Music Week, 6-9 Sept. 2017
Moving on Music announce that the third BEATROOT, a four-day series of roots music concerts, will be held from Wednesday 6 September to Saturday 9 September in Belfast. Friday's show will be at the Black Box, and the three other evenings at the Crescent Arts Centre. Tickets for Wednesday's concert are £10 (£8 conc.); all others are £13 (£10 conc.) each, and a full ticket admitting to all four shows is £30.
Cup O'Joe (photo) will be taking part in BEATROOT on Thursday 7 Sept., when they will be in the Crescent Arts Centre, 2-4 University Rd, Belfast, supporting Dublin-born folksinger and bouzouki player Daoirí Farrell. The show (like all those in BEATROOT) starts at 8.00 p.m. More details, together with performance videos and online booking link, are on the event web page.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home