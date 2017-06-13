Mountain music in the Low Countries
Bluegrass in Belgium sends news of the Low Country Bluegrass Festival this coming weekend (16-18 June). This is at present the only bluegrass festival in Belgium since the suspension of the much-missed Picnic Festival at Namur. It is held in Oelegem, about 15 km east of Antwerp. The lineup over three days includes four Belgian bands (including the unique Rawhide), two from the Netherlands, and one each from Slovakia, Germany, and Britain (the Kentucky Cow Tippers, concert stars at last year's Westport festival).
The following weekend (23-5 June), as mentioned earlier on the BIB, the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival will be held in the Netherlands, with a lineup including several acts from the USA headed by Sierra Hull (USA) in her only appearance in Europe on this trip.
