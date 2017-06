*

I have to say I have always been somewhat sceptical about the story that the lap-style slide guitar was 'discovered' by Joseph Kekuku when his knife (or comb) fell on his guitar sitting on his lap and made a slidey sound! If he had less hair or had eaten a sandwich we might never have heard of the Dopyera Brothers or the mighty Jerry Douglas As an aside I had a great gig with Niall Toner on Saturday night at the first Dunfanaghy BAND Festival . I was standing in on Dobro for the mighty, Niall's regular Dobro player. It was a good night, well attended. Niall was in top form and graciously called my sonup to play some tunes on banjo. I informed Niall that he now had hooked father and son on bluegrass music. I told him that the first live bluegrass band I heard was the Sackville String Band and of course the first live 5-string I heard then was your good self. I was hooked on bluegrass from there on in. Roll on a 'few' years and my son gets his start on stage with none other than Niall!The Dunfanaghy Festival was overall a great festival. Very well organised byand. The performances all seemed well attended and the town was buzzing.I am playing a banjo made entirely of MATCHSTICKS, whileplays a fiddle made of LOLLIPOP STICKS! Both made by Geordie, and both sound great...on guitar strives to keep a balance of sanity between Geordie and me... this was just a spontaneous jam when Geordie showed me the banjo (I was the first to play it). The Festival was great, no doubt you will be hearing.

