Back in April the BIB noted that a major interview with Tom Mindte byhad appeared on Bluegrass Today, and that it was worth reading for any bluegrass enthusiast. On Thursday Bluegrass Today published Katy Daley's very substantial interview with Alan Munde (photo), one of the most respected bluegrass musicians alive.It's indispensable reading as a high-profile professional's account of how music entered and developed in his life from childhood on, his banjos, his mentors, his heroes, his two years withat $35 a show, his teaching career, and much, much more. Any instrumentalist should read the passage on how to make a note 'quick', even if you read nothing else. But you should read itAlmost at the end, there's a brief passage on Alan's long association with Stelling banjos - he was (I believe) the first prominent player to become identified with playing a Stelling.

Labels: Banjo, History