John's Bumper Bluegrass Package in Ireland, 4-16 July 2017
|The Petersens
Yesterday we hoped to be able to give dates in Ireland for the wealth of US talent that will be here in the first half of July - so thanks once again to John Nyhan, who has organised the tours for three of the four US acts, for this news. John writes:
With such young bluegrass talent performing in Ireland between the 4th and 16th of July, you could nearly call it 'The Future of Bluegrass Tour'. Or something similar. Yes, there will be some older pickers in Jeff Scroggins, Al White, and Jon and Karen Petersen, but there will be nine musicians under the age of 30.
- The four Petersen children, with the youngest, Juliana, just 16 years old; Matthew Petersen 23; and Ellen and Katie still in their twenties.
- Tristan Scroggins is only 22 and playing mandolin as good as the best in the business.
- The four students in the Berea College Ensemble are all around 20.
What a treat it will be, not alone for lovers of bluegrass but for anyone who has even the slightest interest in music. I guarantee they will be in for a real treat.
The Petersen Family Bluegrass Band from Branson, Missouri, are making their second visit to Ireland. On their previous visit they enthralled audiences with their superb sibling harmonies. They are also fine instrumentalists on banjo, fiddle, guitar, mandolin, and bass. They cover classic bluegrass, contemporary, gospel, country, and swing. Add to that twin fiddling, yodelling, and great stage presence, and you can be guaranteed that the future of bluegrass is in safe hands.
|The Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble
What can be said about Jeff and Tristan Scroggins? Two of the finest musicians playing bluegrass today. Jeff is US National Banjo Champion, and Tristan is an award-winning mandolin and guitar player. They are spending a few days in Ireland before they embark on a UK and European tour with their full band Jeff Scroggins and Colorado.
What a treat it is to have all these musicians in Ireland in the first two weeks of July. Here are the dates I have organised. As you will see, the Petersens are taking a few days sightseeing.
Tues. 4th July: The Petersens, Merry's Bar and Restaurant, Lower Main St., Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, 9.00 p.m. Tel. 087 064 0542
Thurs. 6th: The Petersens, McGregor's Bar and Restaurant, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 086 8464509
Fri. 7th: The Petersens, Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m., with support act Aroundo (Irish trad.) Tel. 087 691 3980
Sat. 8th: The Petersens, St Patrick's Gateway, Patrick's Hill, Waterford city, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 051 843 589
Sun. 9th: The Petersens and the Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble. Church of Ireland, Bruff, Co. Limerick, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 086 302 7976
Mon. 10th: The Petersens and the Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble, Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m. Tel. 087 792 1771
Tues. 11th: The Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble. Chez Le Fab Restaurant, Arthur's Quay, Limerick city, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 962 1769
Wed. 12th: The Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble, Jeff and Tristan Scroggins, and Carrigcove (Irish trad), The Old Schoolhouse, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 086 045 4458
Thurs. 13th: The Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble, St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, 8.00 p,m. Tel. 068 22566
Fri. 14th-Sun. 16th: The Ardara Bluegrass Festival, Ardara, Co. Donegal: The Petersens, The Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble, and Jeff and Tristan Scroggins (various times). Also appearing will be Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, Woodbine, and Colin Henry and Janet Holmes. This should be a superb festival with loads of picking. Tel. 087 690 0714
As John says, it should be an incredible couple of weeks of bluegrass!
