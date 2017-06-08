Jim Lauderdale at Triskel Christchurch, Cork, 14 July 2017
Triskel Christchurch arts centre in Cork city for the news that multi-Grammy-award-winning American country, bluegrass, and Americana singer/ songwriter Jim Lauderdale (above) will perform at Triskel Christchurch on Friday 14 July. His 29th album, London Southern, is due for release on 30 June.
Jim has featured in Bluegrass Unlimited magazine and worked with many bluegrass artists: his friendship with Dr Ralph Stanley is exemplified by this video in which he joins Dr Ralph and the Clinch Mountain Boys (including Jack Cooke and James Alan Shelton) for a bout of friendly dissension. Another video of Jim in a solid bluegrass context is 'Old time angels'. For an example of Jim's country side, watch 'I met Jesus in a bar'.
The show starts at 8.00 p.m. on 14 July; tickets (€23.50) can be booked online or from 021 4272022. This is the first show in a European tour that includes nine dates in Britain, one in the Netherlands, and - for Dubliners for whom Cork is just too far away - a final show on Sunday 30 July at the National Concert Hall, Dublin 2, with Beth Nielsen Chapman.
