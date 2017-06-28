Jaywalkers on video in Coventry
Jaywalkers (GB), who opened the Saturday night concert at the Westport festival earlier this month and were on the bill at Omagh a few years ago, can now be seen also on Bluegrass Today, which features their appearance at the Big Comfy Bookshop in Coventry. They are interviewed on video (also on YouTube), being interviewed by bookshop owner Michael McEntee, and playing an original song from their 2015 album Weave.
Labels: CDs, Festivals, Folk, Media, Venues, Video, Visiting bands
