28 June 2017

James Joyce meets bluegrass

On 8 June the BIB mentioned the overpowering performance by North Carolina's Balsam Range at the Bühl Bluegrass Festival in Germany. The band have now come a little closer to Ireland: as reported on Bluegrass Today by John Lawless, they have recorded a track on the new album Goldenhair.

Goldenhair consists of music by Brian Byrne, award-winning Irish composer, arranger, and conductor now living in Los Angeles, who has set twenty-one poems from James Joyce's Chamber music (1907) in different modern musical styles. Balsam Range, together with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, contributed the five-minute track 'Cool is the valley', which can be heard on iTunes. The Bluegrass Today feature includes a video (also on YouTube) in which band members show their appreciation of being part of the project.

