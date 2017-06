On 8 June the BIB mentioned the overpowering performance by North Carolina's Balsam Range at the Bühl Bluegrass Festival in Germany. The band have now come a little closer to Ireland: as reported on Bluegrass Today by, they have recorded a track on the new albumconsists of music by Brian Byrne , award-winning Irish composer, arranger, and conductor now living in Los Angeles, who has set twenty-one poems from's(1907) in different modern musical styles. Balsam Range , together with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra , contributed the five-minute track 'Cool is the valley', which can be heard on iTunes . The Bluegrass Today feature includes a video (also on YouTube ) in which band members show their appreciation of being part of the project.

Labels: Media