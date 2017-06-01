Hot Rock Pilgrims Duo in Ireland, 7-15 June 2017
Hubert Murray - from Galway, and now based in London - has made a name for himself as singer, songwriter, and guitarist in bluegrass, blues, and folk styles. A founder member of the multi-talented young Lands End bluegrass band, he led his own Hubert Murray Band at festivals and other dates on tour in Ireland in 2015 and 2016, and is also lead singer and guitar player of the five-piece Hot Rock Pilgrims, who were on the cover of the summer 2016 issue of British Bluegrass News.
Hubert and his fellow Pilgrim Dan Edwards have now formed a guitar-and-clawhammer-banjo duo playing bluegrass, gospel, and old-time music. Their bio calls it
... a collaboration steeped in acoustic roots music. [...] The beauty of it is just two voices and two stringed instruments. Their energy is infectious and intense.
Hubert adds: 'It's a bit like Tim O'Brien and Darrel Scott or Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch.' They can be seen and heard on YouTube - examples are 'Make me down a pallet on your floor' as a duo, and 'Mean mother blues' with full band. As the Hot Rock Pilgrims Duo, they will be touring Ireland from 7 to 15 June to promote their upcoming album, following three shows in England and Wales:
Fri. 2nd: Red Rooster Festival, Euston Hall, Suffolk, England
Sat. 3rd: Fire In the Mountain, Aberystwyth, Wales
Mon. 5th: Blue Sky Cafe, Bangor, Wales
Wed. 7th: Croc an Óir house concert, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary
Thurs. 8th: Connolly's Bar, Kinvara, Co. Galway
Fri. 9th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Fri. 9th: The Bru Bar, Cork city
Sat. 10th: Levis' Bar, Ballydehob, Co. Cork
Sun. 11th: The Greyhound Bar, Kilkee, Co. Clare
Tues. 13th: Secret Garden Cafe, Galway city
Thurs. 15th: Tanyard Lane, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Hubert can be contacted through his website, by 'phone ((+353) 863783112 / (+44) 7766658909), or by e-mail.
Labels: Blues, Gospel, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
