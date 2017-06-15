Fleck and Washburn to host IBMA awards show 2017
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) for the news that this year's IBMA awards show on Thurs. 28 Sept. in Raleigh, NC, will be hosted by Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn.
The couple, who performed together in Dublin eighteen months ago (see the BIB for 7 Dec. 2015), are shown above with their son Juno, who has not yet joined the act but has his own 5-string. A video interview on their partnership in music and life can be seen on the IBMA's e-newsletter, together with information about the awards show and online booking facilities.
Béla Fleck is scheduled to return to Dublin next month (Mon. 10 July) for a concert at the National Concert Hall with legendary jazz pianist Chick Corea. Full details are on the NCH website, and more on the NCH's summer programme can be seen here.
