Danny Carter
The Carter Brothers (USA) were audience favourites at successive Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals in the early years of this century, and many will be sorry to hear that Danny Carter (left) is facing major health problems. Bluegrass Today reports that he
has been moved to a rehab facility after spending a month in Vanderbilt Hospital being treated for the aftermath of multiple strokes and dementia. His brother Tim says that Danny is facing a long and arduous road trying to recover, and that a long term stay in a skilled nursing facility may be in his future.
Tim asks fans and friends of the Carter Brothers to support his brother in this trying time by sending cards and letters with good wishes to Danny at The Waters of Cheatham, 2501 River Road, Room 409, Ashland City, TN 37015.
