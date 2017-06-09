Dale Ann Bradley to head Omagh 2017 lineup
The Ulster American Folk Park at Omagh, Co. Tyrone, announces this year's 26th Bluegrass Music Festival (Fri. 1-Sun. 3 Sept.): Dale Ann Bradley (USA) - five times winner of the IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year award - returns to Omagh to head the 2017 lineup, which will also include Viper Central (CAN), Robirohi (EST), Flats & Sharps (GB), Dirty Beggars (Scotland), and Rackhouse Pilfer. More acts are to be announced.
Times are announced as 14.00-20.00. A full weekend pass costs £35. Day tickets for an adult are £15 for Friday, £15 for Saturday, and £12 for Sunday. Children of 4 and under are admitted free of charge; tickets for those of 17 and under are £6. A family ticket (admitting up to five persons with a MAXIMUM of two adults or a MINIMUM of one adult) costs £35 for Friday, £35 for Saturday, and £30 for Sunday. Tickets can be booked online from Monday 26 June, or by calling the ticket hotline on 028 8224 3292. Regular updates will appear on the Folk Park website.
The Folk Park also announces that Cup O' Joe will be part of its American Independence Celebrations on Tuesday 4 July (10.00-17.00).
