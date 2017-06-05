Cairncastle Ulster Scots Festival - Bluegrass Evening, 27 July 2017
Cairncastle Ulster Scots for these images and details of this year's Cairncastle Ulster Scots Bluegrass & Folk Cross-Community Festival, and in particular of its Bluegrass Evening (Thursday 27 July).
The Festival programme (above) shows events from from 19 July to 1 September, with a central continuous core from Tuesday 25 to Sunday 30 July. Events on the 27th are in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, Co. Antrim, about eight miles north of Larne. The evening concert (7.30 p.m.) features two bands: the Bluestack Mountain Boys from Dublin (who went down extremely well there last year) and the Prairie Jaywalkers from Cork, making their first Cairncastle appearance. Admission is £10.
In addition, the Thursday afternoon workshop programme includes a talk on the history of bluegrass music at 3.00 p.m. Admission is free.
Bluestack Mountain Boys: (l-r) Patrick Simpson, T.J. Screen, Luke Coffey, Aran Sheehan, Niall Hughes
Prairie Jaywalkers: (l-r) Cian Gill, Kevin Gill, Dave Riordan,
Geraldine Gill
The Bluestack Mountain Boys are members of the Dublin Bluegrass Collective which maintains the weekly jam session every Tuesday in central Dublin. Also every Tuesday, the Prairie Jaywalkers host their own session from 9.00 p.m. in Coughlan's, 7 Douglas St., Cork city. Admission to both sessions is free.
