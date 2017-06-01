Brookfield Knights announce 2018 tours
The UK's Brookfield Knights agency announce tours in these islands next year by two acclaimed US roots-music-and-more acts: The Lowest Pair (left) and Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (right).
The Lowest Pair (named from the title of a John Hartford song) are Kendi Winter and Palmer T. Lee; they have had a successful debut tour in Britain this year, and plans are being made to bring them back for four weeks in these islands from 26 Mar. 2018. Audio and video links can be found here.
Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards have been touring every year in Britain since 2013 and will finish their current triumphant seventeen-day tour this coming Saturday (3 June). Their next visit to these islands is planned for 24 July-12 Aug. 2018. Audio and video links can be found here.
Event organisers and venue managers who are interested in booking the Pair and/or the Cards should contact Brookfield Knights.
Labels: Agencies, Dance, Old-time, On the edge, Visiting bands
