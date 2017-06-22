Bluestack Mountain Boys at Lissan House, Cookstown, 1 July 2017
Bluestack Mountain Boys: (l-r) Patrick Simpson, T.J. Screen, Luke
Coffey, Aran Sheehan, Niall Hughes
Thanks to Sharon Loughrin of the Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, for this news of hard-core bluegrass presented in concert in a new venue nearby:
The Red Room are delighted to have been able to work with Lissan House, Cookstown, to present the Bluestack Mountain Boys on Saturday 1 July.
Lissan is a fabulous 17th-century country house on the edge of Cookstown; some may remember it coming runner-up in the finals of the BBC Restoration programme a few years ago.
The concert will be held in the ballroom at Lissan, seated with refreshments in the interval or BYOB. It's a rare opportunity to hear first-class bluegrass in such a unique setting, with a chance to explore the grounds and wander through the main hall during the interval.
Start time is 8.00, tickets cost £15 and can be booked through Lissan, tel. 028 867 63312, online at this link ('Lissan House Music Room and the Bluestack Mountain Boys'), or get in touch with the Red Room, Cookstown, via Facebook, e-mail, or text/ tel. 077 36837779.
Payment at the door should also be possible, but best to check before travelling as seats are limited.
|Lissan House
The event link includes a location map for Lissan House, and a writeup on the Bluestack Mountain Boys by Simon Humphries of Bluegrass Camp Ireland.
