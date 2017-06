Bluestack Mountain Boys: (l-r) Patrick Simpson, T.J. Screen, Luke

Coffey, Aran Sheehan, Niall Hughes

Lissan House

The Red Room are delighted to have been able to work with Lissan House , Cookstown, to present the Bluestack Mountain Boys on Saturday 1 July.Lissan is a fabulous 17th-century country house on the edge of Cookstown; some may remember it coming runner-up in the finals of the BBC Restoration programme a few years ago.The concert will be held in the ballroom at Lissan, seated with refreshments in the interval or BYOB. It's a rare opportunity to hear first-class bluegrass in such a unique setting, with a chance to explore the grounds and wander through the main hall during the interval.Start time is 8.00, tickets cost £15 and can be booked through Lissan, tel. 028 867 63312, online at this link (' Lissan House Music Room and the Bluestack Mountain Boys '), or get in touch with the Red Room, Cookstown, via Facebook e-mail , or text/ tel. 077 36837779.Payment at the door should also be possible, but best to check before travelling as seats are limited.

