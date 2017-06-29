BCM celebrates 1927 Bristol Sessions, July-Aug. 2017
Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, TN/VA, announces a programme of events celebrating ninety years since the holding of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, the 'Big Bang' that laid the foundations for the country music industry.
The programme begins on 15 July with a symposium on the technology, impact, and legacy of the sessions; continues two weeks later with a 'Friends of 1927' concert; and includes screenings of the new documentary film Born in Bristol on the weekend 4-6 Aug. Full details can be found here. A special commemorative Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival will be held on 15-17 Sept.
