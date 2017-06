The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, TN/VA, announces a programme of events celebrating ninety years since the holding of the 1927 Bristol Sessions , the 'Big Bang' that laid the foundations for the country music industry.The programme begins on 15 July with a symposium on the technology, impact, and legacy of the sessions; continues two weeks later with a 'Friends of 1927' concert; and includes screenings of the new documentary filmon the weekend 4-6 Aug. Full details can be found here . A special commemorative Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival will be held on 15-17 Sept.

