Ardara 2017 - a wealth of US talent
this item about it appears on the website of Harvey's Point, at Lough Eske on the other side of the county:
Informal and irresistibly folksy Bluegrass festival. This year’s headline act is Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, who will be travelling all the way from Raleigh, North Carolina. They will be joined by festival regulars, Colin Henry and Janet, Tony O’Brien and Woodbine and a host of Bluegrass musicians. Be sure to stay around for the after gig jams.
This certainly grabs the attention: Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road (photo above) are a high-profile US band, often featured on Bluegrass Today. However, the dates are shown as 18-20 August - over a month later than the usual time for an Ardara festival. So what's happening?
Thanks to Tony O'Brien and John Nyhan for confirming that the Ardara Bluegrass Festival will be on the weekend 14-16 July, with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the head of the bill, AND the Petersens (USA); AND the Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble (USA), following a tour of Denmark; AND Jeff and Tristan Scroggins (USA), before a tour of Britain and Europe. Woodbine and Colin and Janet will also be there, so the jams should be awe-inspiring.
The BIB hopes to be able before long to give details of any other appearances in Ireland by the visiting artists.
