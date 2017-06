This year's Ardara Bluegrass Festival in Co. Donegal looks like being one of 2017's best-kept secrets. Ardara events websites keep mum, but this item about it appears on the website of Harvey's Point, at Lough Eske on the other side of the county:This certainly grabs the attention: Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road (photo above) are a high-profile US band, often featured on Bluegrass Today . However, the dates are shown as 18-20 August - over a month later than the usual time for an Ardara festival. So what's happening?Thanks toandfor confirming that the Ardara Bluegrass Festival will be on, with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the head of the bill, AND the Petersens (USA); AND the Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble (USA), following a tour of Denmark; AND Jeff and Tristan Scroggins (USA), before a tour of Britain and Europe. Woodbine and Colin and Janet will also be there, so the jams should be awe-inspiring.The BIB hopes to be able before long to give details of any other appearances in Ireland by the visiting artists.

