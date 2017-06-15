A north wind in north Co. Dublin
The Seamus Ennis Arts Centre in Naul, Co. Dublin, announces that Le Vent du Nord (CAN), a multi-award-winning ensemble from Québec, will be performing at the Centre this coming Saturday (17 June) at 8.30 p.m. Full details and a performance video are here. The Centre's blurb says:
The group never fail to delight crowds with their glorious mix of fiddle and foot-tapping, guitar, accordion, piano, bass, hurdy-gurdy and wonderful four-part harmonies. [They deliver] catchy songs and tunes, inspired and influenced by Québec traditional folk styles, and their well-polished musical arrangements simply enhance this uplifting repertoire.
The music of Le Vent du Nord bears little obvious relation to Cajun music, let alone the traditions of the south-eastern US. Nevertheless, the other date in Ireland on their tour schedule is the Doolin Festival in Co. Clare on Sunday 18 June, where the Horsenecks (GB/USA) will also be playing. For anyone who enjoyed the Horsenecks last weekend at Westport, it's not hard to imagine the two groups finding common ground.
