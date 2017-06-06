9th Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival, 22-4 Sept. 2017
Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival in south-west Scotland. Paul is a regular attender at the annual Omagh festival and engaged several bands from Ireland for Moniaive in earlier years. The 9th Moniaive Festival will feature the Ballinger Family Band with Matt Flinner (USA), the Horsenecks (USA/ England), Dapper McDan (Scotland), the Reckless Abandoners (England), Hot Rock Pilgrims (England), the François Vola Trio (France), Legs Levens Appalachian Clog Dancers (Cumbria)*, and Wayward Jane (Scotland)
Performance videos for all these, together with the programme and ticket information, can be seen on the festival website. The Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival is also on Facebook.
*We're not sure whether this designation indicates Cumbrian separatism or the territorial ambitions of Dumfries and Galloway. For the time being, Cumbria remains officially part of England.
