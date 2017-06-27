2nd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree, 7-8 July 2017
2nd Woodbine Bluegrass Jamboree is just over a week away, 7th & 8th July in Athy GAA Centre. We have an all-Irish lineup this year, as we felt there is a need to get back to supporting the home-grown acts in order to promote bluegrass in Ireland.
I have noticed over the past few years new bands coming on the scene and fading away again after a short while. Maybe if more venues would give these bands a chance, the music would grow in the country. We have Evan & Amy Lyons (Tipperary), Colonel Bullshot Rides Again (Mayo), the Watery Hill Boys (Louth), Clem O'Brien (Laois), and host band Woodbine (Kildare) over the two nights. Full details on www.wbine.com/jamboree.html and www.facebook.com/woodbinebluegrassjamboree.
