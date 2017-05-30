Two Time Polka: June dates
Ray Barron of Two Time Polka sends news of the band's gigs for June:
Strings & Things Festival:
Fri. 2nd: Old School House, Clashmore, Co. Waterford. Adm. €15/12. Doors 8.00 p.m. 087 4148651
Strawberry Roots Festival:
Sat. 3rd: Holohans Bar, Slaney Place, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Adm. free. Start 10.30 p.m. 0539235743
Ireland Bike Fest:
Sun. 4th: The Harley Bar, Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Adm. free. Start 10.00 p.m. 064 6671554
Danny Boy Jazz & Blues Festival:
Sat. 10th: Masonic Hall, Linenhall St., Limavady, Co. Londonerry. Adm. free. Start 8.00 p.m.
Sun. 11th: Frank Owens Marquee, Main St., Limavady, Co. Londonerry. Adm. free. Start 2.00 p.m.
Cork Summer Show:
Sat. 17th: Cork Summer Show, Curaheen Rd., Entertainment Zone. Start 12.15 p.m.
Sat. 17th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. 021 4772209
The Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy (BAND) Festival:
Fri. 23rd: The Shibeen at the Oyster Bar, Main St. Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Adm. free. Start 9.00 p.m. 074 9136039.
Sat. 24th: Arnolds Hotel, Main St. Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Adm. free. Start 7.00 p.m. 074 9136039
Sun. 25th: Mollys Bar, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal. Start 3.00 p.m. Adm. free. 074 9100050
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home