Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius in Sligo (12 May) and Naul (13 May)
Séamus Ennis Arts Centre in Naul, Co. Dublin, that Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius will be playing in concert there on this coming Saturday (13 May). Doors open at 8.00 p.m. and the show starts at 8.30; tickets are €20 / €16 (booked in advance) and €22 / €18 (on the door). The event web page includes a performance video and online booking link. They will be playing the previous night (Friday 12 May) at the Hawk's Well Theatre in Sligo town, at 8.00 p.m.; tickets are €18 (under 18s half price).
Labels: concerts, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home