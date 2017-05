mensis mirabilis Thunder and Rain from Colorado will be touring here from Thursday 11 May to Monday 22 May - a Colorado invasion hot on the heels of High Plains Tradition and Jeff Scroggins & Colorado . Also we had Martin Gilmore for a few days. All acts were superb. Thunder and Rain are a four-piece country /bluegrass band. They got a fine write-up in Bluegrass Today . They feature(guitar, vocals),(mandolin, vocals),(dobro), and(bass, vocals; previously here with the Martin Gilmore Trio). They play the following shows:Thurs. 11th: McGregor's Bar (upstairs), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m. (Sixmilebridge Folk Club presentation), 086 8464509Fri. 12th: Central Hotel, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m. (Clonbony GAA fundraiser), 087 6881650Sat. 13th: The Old Still, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 10.00 p.m., 086 0454458Sun. 14th: The Schoolyard Theatre, Charleville, Co. Cork (double act with Greenshine ), 8.30 p.m., 087 7921771Mon. 15th: Merry Bar and Restaurant, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford (upstairs), 9.00 p.m. (Dungarvan Singers Club presentation), 087 064 0542Tues. 16th: Mitchelstown Library, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, 11.00 a.m., 025 41939; Mallow Library, Mallow, Co. Cork, @ 3.00 p.m., 022 21821Wed. 17th: Charleville Library, Charleville, Co. Cork, @ 11.00 a.m., 063 89769; Kanturk Library, Kanturk, Co. Cork, 3.00 p.m., 029 51384; O'Donovan's Hotel, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, 9.30 p.m., 023 8833250Thurs. 18th: Spailpin Fanach, South Main St., Cork city, 9.00 p.m. Support act. 087 7921771Fri. 19th: Millstreet Library, Millstreet, Co. Cork, 11.30 a.m., 029-21920; Newmarket Library, Newmarket, Co. Cork, 3.30 p.m., 087 7921771; Nosh and Coffee Restaurant, Ballincollig Shopping Centre, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.Sat. 20th: House concert plus workshops. Workshops start 7.00 p.m., followed by concert. For details tel. John (087 7921771) or Susanne (087 6913980)Sun. 21st: The Welcome Inn, Garryspillane, Co. Limerick, 5.00 p.m., 087 7921771Mon. 22nd: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m. Support act. 087 7921771

