Thunder and Rain (USA) in Ireland, 11-22 May 2017
Thunder and Rain from Colorado will be touring here from Thursday 11 May to Monday 22 May - a Colorado invasion hot on the heels of High Plains Tradition and Jeff Scroggins & Colorado. Also we had Martin Gilmore for a few days. All acts were superb.
Thunder and Rain are a four-piece country /bluegrass band. They got a fine write-up in Bluegrass Today. They feature Errin Peet-Lukes (guitar, vocals), Pete Weber (mandolin, vocals), Chris Herbst (dobro), and Ian Haggle (bass, vocals; previously here with the Martin Gilmore Trio). They play the following shows:
May 2017
Thurs. 11th: McGregor's Bar (upstairs), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m. (Sixmilebridge Folk Club presentation), 086 8464509
Fri. 12th: Central Hotel, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m. (Clonbony GAA fundraiser), 087 6881650
Sat. 13th: The Old Still, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 10.00 p.m., 086 0454458
Sun. 14th: The Schoolyard Theatre, Charleville, Co. Cork (double act with Greenshine), 8.30 p.m., 087 7921771
Mon. 15th: Merry Bar and Restaurant, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford (upstairs), 9.00 p.m. (Dungarvan Singers Club presentation), 087 064 0542
Tues. 16th: Mitchelstown Library, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, 11.00 a.m., 025 41939; Mallow Library, Mallow, Co. Cork, @ 3.00 p.m., 022 21821
Wed. 17th: Charleville Library, Charleville, Co. Cork, @ 11.00 a.m., 063 89769; Kanturk Library, Kanturk, Co. Cork, 3.00 p.m., 029 51384; O'Donovan's Hotel, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, 9.30 p.m., 023 8833250
Thurs. 18th: Spailpin Fanach, South Main St., Cork city, 9.00 p.m. Support act Venetian Blue. 087 7921771
Fri. 19th: Millstreet Library, Millstreet, Co. Cork, 11.30 a.m., 029-21920; Newmarket Library, Newmarket, Co. Cork, 3.30 p.m., 087 7921771; Nosh and Coffee Restaurant, Ballincollig Shopping Centre, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 20th: House concert plus workshops. Workshops start 7.00 p.m., followed by concert. For details tel. John (087 7921771) or Susanne (087 6913980)
Sun. 21st: The Welcome Inn, Garryspillane, Co. Limerick, 5.00 p.m., 087 7921771
Mon. 22nd: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m. Support act The Pioneers. 087 7921771
BIB editor's note: Previous Colorado bands to visit Ireland include (as well as those John mentions) Hot Rize, the Bluegrass Patriots, and the Railsplitters. Thunder and Rain are also on Facebook.
