06 May 2017

Thunder and Rain (USA) in Ireland, 11-22 May 2017

The BIB labelled May 2015 a mensis mirabilis (wonderful month) for the number of American acts in Ireland during the month. May 2017 is not yet level with it, but is coming up fast. Thanks to John Nyhan for this news:

Thunder and Rain from Colorado will be touring here from Thursday 11 May to Monday 22 May - a Colorado invasion hot on the heels of High Plains Tradition and Jeff Scroggins & Colorado. Also we had Martin Gilmore for a few days. All acts were superb.

Thunder and Rain are a four-piece country /bluegrass band. They got a fine write-up in Bluegrass Today. They feature Errin Peet-Lukes (guitar, vocals), Pete Weber (mandolin, vocals), Chris Herbst (dobro), and Ian Haggle (bass, vocals; previously here with the Martin Gilmore Trio). They play the following shows:

May 2017
Thurs. 11th: McGregor's Bar (upstairs), Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m. (Sixmilebridge Folk Club presentation), 086 8464509

Fri. 12th: Central Hotel, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, 8.30 p.m. (Clonbony GAA fundraiser), 087 6881650

Sat. 13th: The Old Still, Clashmore, Co. Waterford, 10.00 p.m., 086 0454458

Sun. 14th: The Schoolyard Theatre, Charleville, Co. Cork (double act with Greenshine), 8.30 p.m., 087 7921771

Mon. 15th: Merry Bar and Restaurant, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford (upstairs), 9.00 p.m. (Dungarvan Singers Club presentation), 087 064 0542

Tues. 16th: Mitchelstown Library, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, 11.00 a.m., 025 41939; Mallow Library, Mallow, Co. Cork, @ 3.00 p.m., 022 21821

Wed. 17th: Charleville Library, Charleville, Co. Cork, @ 11.00 a.m., 063 89769; Kanturk Library, Kanturk, Co. Cork, 3.00 p.m., 029 51384; O'Donovan's Hotel, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, 9.30 p.m., 023 8833250

Thurs. 18th: Spailpin Fanach, South Main St., Cork city, 9.00 p.m. Support act Venetian Blue. 087 7921771

Fri. 19th: Millstreet Library, Millstreet, Co. Cork, 11.30 a.m., 029-21920; Newmarket Library, Newmarket, Co. Cork, 3.30 p.m., 087 7921771; Nosh and Coffee Restaurant, Ballincollig Shopping Centre, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, 8.00 p.m.

Sat. 20th: House concert plus workshops. Workshops start 7.00 p.m., followed by concert. For details tel. John (087 7921771) or Susanne (087 6913980)

Sun. 21st: The Welcome Inn, Garryspillane, Co. Limerick, 5.00 p.m., 087 7921771

Mon. 22nd: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, 8.15 p.m. Support act The Pioneers. 087 7921771

BIB editor's note: Previous Colorado bands to visit Ireland include (as well as those John mentions) Hot Rize, the Bluegrass Patriots, and the Railsplitters. Thunder and Rain are also on Facebook.

