The Original Five - date free for 11 June 2017
Thanks to Ola Persson, mandolinist of The Original Five from Malmö, Sweden, who will be in Ireland early next month for a tour that includes the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival. The band's confirmed dates are:
Wed. 7th: Campbell’s Tavern, Cloughanover, Headford, Co. Galway
Thurs. 8th: Black Gate Cultural Centre, Francis St., Galway city, 12.00 noon
Thurs. 8th: Mullarkeys Bar, Clifden, Co. Galway, 9.30 p.m.
Fri. 9th and Sat. 10th: Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, Westport, Co. Mayo
Sun. 11th: TBA
The band would be happy to find a gig for Sunday 11 June, anywhere between Galway and Dublin, and any help will be highly appreciated. For more information and bookings, Ola can be contacted by e-mail or mobile (0722967177).
Just to make clear the high quality of this band: The Original Five have played over 250 gigs in Sweden, Europe, and USA and released three albums: Greetings from Möllevången (2014), Across the deep blue sea (2015), and their latest, Happy landing (2016), which have received positive reviews in (among others) Bluegrass Unlimited and Bluegrass Today. Last year the band was invited to play the Bluegrass Ramble showcase circuit at IBMA’s World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, North Carolina, an inspiring event for them. At the European World of Bluegrass 2016 in the Netherlands the band was voted #2 in the audience popularity awards. A year ago John Lawless wrote on Bluegrass Today:
In covering the Swedish bluegrass scene this past few years, we’ve been struck by the depth and maturity of the music made there. In particular, the songwriting stands out as fresh and original [...]. A perfect example comes to us today from The Original Five...
The Original Five comprise Dan Englund (bass, vocals), Johan Malmberg (banjo, fiddle, vocals), Daniel Olsson (dobro), Jonas Svahn (guitar, vocals), and Ola (mandolin, vocals). Their powerful music and imaginative videos are on Youtube - a few examples are
'Wrong turn right', 'Tomorrow’s just another night away', and the dobro-led instrumental 'The big Swede'.
