Thanks to the FOAOTMAD news blog for a list of dates that will be played in these islands by the Horsenecks - purveyors of 'hard-hitting and heartfelt old-time and classic bluegrass music' - over the next few months. The Horsenecks comprise(fiddle, banjo, guitar),(banjo, fiddle, guitar),(bass), and(guitar). Their upcoming shows in Ireland are:Thurs. 8th: Myles McCann's Bar, 7 John St., Omagh, Co. Tyrone, 9.00 p.m.Fri. 9th-Sun. 11th: Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival , Westport, Co. Mayo (various times)Wed. 14th-Thurs. 15th: Joe Wattys Bar, Kilronan, Inishmore, Co. Galway, 7.00 p.m.Fri. 16th: Kenny's Bar, Main St., Lahinch, Co. Clare, 7.00 p.m.Sat. 17th: The Greyhound, O'Curry St., Kilrush, Co. Clare, 9.00 p.m.Sun. 18th: Doolin Folk Festival, Doolin, Co. Clare, 7.00 p.m.Mon. 19th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.NB: The band's online tour schedule erroneously shows this last date as at 'the Redroom, Bray' - apparently because the 'Cookstown cottages' can be found between Enniskerry and Bray on the Dublin-Wicklow border. Times are as shown in the links on the tour schedule, so readers should check with the venue before attending.

Labels: Festivals, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands