The Horsenecks in Ireland, 8-19 June 2017
FOAOTMAD news blog for a list of dates that will be played in these islands by the Horsenecks - purveyors of 'hard-hitting and heartfelt old-time and classic bluegrass music' - over the next few months. The Horsenecks comprise Gabrielle Macrae (fiddle, banjo, guitar), Barry Southern (banjo, fiddle, guitar), Chris Marshal (bass), and Dave Searson (guitar). Their upcoming shows in Ireland are:
Thurs. 8th: Myles McCann's Bar, 7 John St., Omagh, Co. Tyrone, 9.00 p.m.
Fri. 9th-Sun. 11th: Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, Westport, Co. Mayo (various times)
Wed. 14th-Thurs. 15th: Joe Wattys Bar, Kilronan, Inishmore, Co. Galway, 7.00 p.m.
Fri. 16th: Kenny's Bar, Main St., Lahinch, Co. Clare, 7.00 p.m.
Sat. 17th: The Greyhound, O'Curry St., Kilrush, Co. Clare, 9.00 p.m.
Sun. 18th: Doolin Folk Festival, Doolin, Co. Clare, 7.00 p.m.
Mon. 19th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, 8.30 p.m.
NB: The band's online tour schedule erroneously shows this last date as at 'the Redroom, Bray' - apparently because the 'Cookstown cottages' can be found between Enniskerry and Bray on the Dublin-Wicklow border. Times are as shown in the links on the tour schedule, so readers should check with the venue before attending.
Labels: Festivals, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home