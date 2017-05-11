The Cabin Sessions, Dundrum, 25 May 2017 - last before July
Gerry Fitzpatrick, organiser of the Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the Session for this month:
Hey Y'all!
We're back on Thursday 25 May with special guests Sarah Something (contemporary), Sarah Buckley (contemporary), and Clarksville (acoustic pop). Hope you can make it down.
PS: There will be no Cabin Sessions in June. We'll be back to ya in July.
The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
